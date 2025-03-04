Chhattisgarh finance minister personally pens historic 100-page Budget

Raipur: In a historic first, Chhattisgarh Finance Minister OP Choudhary presented a handwritten Budget in the state Assembly on Monday.

Breaking away from the tradition of computer-typed documents, the minister personally penned the entire 100-page Budget, marking a significant and symbolic shift and beginning a new tradition.

Calling it a step toward tradition and originality, Choudhary noted that presenting a handwritten Budget in the digital age holds unique significance.

"This initiative revives the essence of authenticity and transparency in governance," he stated.

Until now, Chhattisgarh has followed the practice of presenting 'computer-typed Budgets.'

However, this move introduces a blend of tradition and transparency in governance, setting a new example in the state's legislative history.

The initiative is expected to bring a renewed focus on the authenticity and integrity of Budget documents, strengthening public trust.

Meanwhile, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai on Monday hailed the state budget 2025-26, saying it will shape the state’s golden future and will take every section of society to new heights, while

the Opposition termed it as “disappointing” with no new provisions.