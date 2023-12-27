Chhattisgarh farmers cheer as new govt releases pending paddy bonus

Farmers across Chhattisgarh are beaming with happiness as they received the pending bonus amount for two years of paddy within a few days after the formation of the new government in the state.

During the Good Governance Day programme organised on the birth anniversary of the late former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai, under the ‘Modi ki Guarantee,’ distributed pending paddy bonuses for the Kharif marketing years 2014-15 and 2015, totalling Rs 3,716 crore, to 11,76,815 farmers in the state. The amount was seamlessly transferred to their bank accounts through Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT).

“The state government has begun procurement of 21 quintals of paddy per acre at Rs. 3,100 per quintal besides distributing tokens for it. Farmers who have sold their paddy in societies as per the predetermined quantity have also been given the facility to sell the difference of the newly prescribed quantity of paddy,” an official said.

“Last year, the state government procured 15 quintals of paddy per acre. The state government has to procure about 130 lakh tonnes of paddy for the Kharif marketing year 2023-24,” the official added.

Farmers are now making plans to utilise the bonus for various essential family needs, including providing higher education to their children and enhancing agricultural practices. Expressing his happiness upon receiving the paddy bonus, Lambodar Patel, a veteran farmer from Binjhkot village in Korba district, stated that he has received an outstanding amount of Rs 5 lakh 81 thousand 400 as the long-awaited bonus. While Varun Singh, another farmer, plans to utilise the bonus for a boost in crop production.

Patel gave credit to the positive impact of ‘Modi ki Guarantee’. Farmers extend gratitude to PM Modi and CM Sai for the farmer-friendly decision.