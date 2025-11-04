Chhattisgarh Emerging as a New Power Centre of Technology and Innovation – Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai

Raipur: Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai today attended the “Chhattisgarh TechStart 2025” event held at the Mayfair Hotel in Nava Raipur. Addressing the gathering, the Chief Minister said that the Tech Start initiative marks a significant effort to steer the state toward innovation-driven technological entrepreneurship.

During the event, he honoured the winners of Ideathon 2025 and handed over partnership exchange agreements to organisations collaborating with the Government of Chhattisgarh. Extending greetings to experts from the technology sector, entrepreneurs, and intellectuals on the occasion of the State’s Silver Jubilee Year, the Chief Minister emphasised the growing importance of technology-led growth in the region.

Inspired by the Vision of a Developed India

Chief Minister Sai said that India’s visionary Prime Minister Narendra Modi has consistently inspired the nation to set ambitious goals and achieve them with determination. Drawing inspiration from the Prime Minister’s call for a “Viksit Bharat” (Developed India), the state government has set a target to build a “Developed Chhattisgarh by 2047.” A comprehensive Vision Document has already been prepared to guide this transformation, he added.

The Chief Minister noted that under Prime Minister Modi’s leadership, India now hosts hundreds of thousands of startups, many of which have achieved unicorn status. “The Government of Chhattisgarh is fully committed to fostering the spirit of entrepreneurship among youth,” he affirmed.

Youth Power and a Growing Investment Climate

Highlighting the resilience of the state’s youth, the Chief Minister said that “young people of Chhattisgarh possess the remarkable ability to excel even under the most challenging circumstances.” Citing examples, he mentioned Akanksha Satyavanshi, a daughter of the state who serves as the physiotherapist of the Indian Women’s Cricket Team, and Squadron Leader Gaurav Patel, who will pilot a fighter aircraft during the Nava Raipur Air Show, bringing pride to the state.

He further informed that the government has implemented over 350 reforms to strengthen the Ease of Doing Business and Single Window System, positioning Chhattisgarh among India’s most attractive investment destinations. Alongside rapid industrial growth, the state is advancing swiftly in the IT and ITES sectors.

1800 Innovative Ideas and a Vision for an AI Future

Discussing the recently concluded Ideathon 2025, Chief Minister Sai said that over 1,800 startup ideas were received from across the state, including from youth in remote regions – a participation he described as “remarkable and inspiring.”

He announced that the government will provide these innovators with a platform, mentorship, and financial support. “Raipur is being developed as a hub for IT and technology services,” he said, noting that projects such as the AI Data Centre Park and a semiconductor plant are progressing rapidly.

Expressing satisfaction, the Chief Minister shared that investment proposals exceeding ₹ 7.5 lakh crore have already been received by the state. He also spoke at length about expanding economic activity and job creation for youth.

“The Government of Chhattisgarh stands firmly with entrepreneurs,” he said. “Your hard work and talent will elevate Chhattisgarh’s name on the global stage; your success will be the pride of our state.”

Industrial Policy 2024 Anchored to Vision 2047

Chief Secretary Vikas Sheel said that the New Industrial Policy 2024 aims to promote entrepreneurship and align development with the state’s Vision 2047 framework. The policy, he said, places special emphasis on innovation, investment, employment, and startup growth.

He highlighted the importance of working in emerging domains such as E-waste management, rising industrial sectors, and skill development, and invited entrepreneurs to share their ideas and suggestions.

Reaffirming the government’s commitment, the Chief Secretary added, “We are determined to make Chhattisgarh a hub of technological and industrial advancement through constant collaboration with young innovators and entrepreneurs.” He urged that dialogue between industry and government should be continuous rather than confined to special occasions.

CM Honours Ideathon 2025 Winners

At the Tech Start event, Chief Minister Sai presented awards to the winners of Ideathon 2025. Commending the young innovators, he said, “It is deeply encouraging to see youth engaged in innovation – it fortifies the technological future of our state.”

He felicitated NIT Raipur, Rungta Business Incubator, and IGKVR for their outstanding performance as incubators.

Among the award winners, Adarsh Verma received the First Prize for his innovative idea to develop a Smart Band for Persons with Disabilities, designed to assist differently-abled individuals through advanced sensing and alert mechanisms.

The Second Prize went to Jagruti and Narendra Sharma for their concept titled “Atal Kavach Tree Guard” — a creative and eco-friendly protective design aimed at safeguarding roadside plants while maintaining aesthetic and functional appeal.

The Third Prize was awarded to Atharv Dubey for his idea of a Smart Safety Helmet, which integrates safety features with technology to enhance rider protection and accident prevention.He also honoured Nipun Verma and Anushka Sonkar for their innovative concepts. Further recognition was given to Karan Chandrakar for the Agrofeb Sustainable Startup;Sajal Malhotra for the Vertex Suite innovation; and Amit Patel for the AI-based startup Lairc AI.

During the event, the Chief Minister handed over Partnership Exchange Agreements between the Government of Chhattisgarh and the following organisations:MeitY Startup Hub, National Innovation Foundation, Wadhwani Foundation, NASSCOM Foundation, Startup Middle East, and Carv Startup Lab.

AI Exhibition: CM Encourages Young Tech Entrepreneurs

Chief Minister Sai also visited the AI (Artificial Intelligence) Innovation Exhibition at the venue, reviewing technology models, software applications, and solutions developed by startup teams. He interacted closely with the innovators to understand their technologies, market prospects, and future plans.

Appreciating their entrepreneurial drive and research skills, the Chief Minister said: “Continue exploring new technologies and build your own identity in the global marketplace.”

In the program, Principal Secretary to CM Subodh Kumar Singh, Investment Commissioner Smt. Ritu Sain, Secretary to CM Rahul Bhagat, Director General of STPI Arvind Kumar, Industry Secretary Rajat Kumar, Director (Industries) Prabhat Malik, Deputy Secretary (Raina Jameel) of the Department of Commerce & Industry, and CSIDC Managing Director Vishwesh Kumar, along with a large gathering of entrepreneurs and distinguished guests.