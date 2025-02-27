Chhattisgarh: ED steps up probe linked to Cong office buildings

RAIPUR: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has stepped up its investigation into suspected financial improprieties connected with the construction of Congress offices in Chhattisgarh’s Sukma and Konta districts. After visiting Congress headquarters, Rajiv Bhawan, recently, the agency has now called party general secretary Malkeet Singh Gaidu for questioning.

Gaidu is now under questioning at Raipur’s ED office, where officials are squeezing him for information regarding the finance and implementation of the party office schemes in these tribal majority districts. These areas hold political importance as they are the stronghold of former excise minister and six-term MLA Kawasi Lakhma, who was arrested last month in a liquor scam case.

Prosecutors are said to have recovered significant documents and computerized records from premises associated with Lakhma, which are believed to harbour evidence of criminal financial transactions. The ED thinks that money accumulated through corrupt means during Lakhma’s stay may have been laundered to fund the building of Congress party offices in these areas.

As part of the ongoing investigation, the agency is also going to question the contractor who constructed these buildings to track the money trail. In the meantime, top Congress leaders held a late-night strategy session at opposition leader Charandas Mahant’s residence to chalk out a detailed reply to the ED’s questions.

Party workers plan to file formal records in defence of their assertion that the construction of Rajiv Bhawan office buildings at Sukma and Konta was achieved through lawful means. Lakhma, an assembly member for Konta, has gone on to claim his innocence, stating he only signed formal papers as instructed and is being unfairly singled out.