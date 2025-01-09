Chhattisgarh court files case against BJP MLA for remarks on Jesus Christ; summons her

Jashpur: A court in Chhattisgarh’s Jashpur district has registered a criminal case against a woman BJP MLA over her alleged objectionable remarks on Jesus Christ last year, and asked her to appear before it on Friday.

Judicial Magistrate First Class Anil Kumar Chauhan on January 6 delivered the judgement while hearing a complaint filed by Herman Kujur, his lawyer Vishnu Kuldeep said.

The court said sufficient substance has been found for registration of a case against BJP legislator Raymuni Bhagat for promoting enmity between groups and other charges.

On September 1 last year, Bhagat, who represents the Jashpur Assembly segment, had allegedly passed remarks on Jesus Christ

and conversion in local dialect during a programme

in Dhekni village under Asta police station limits in the district.

Later, a video of her remarks went viral on social media here following which people belonging to the Christian community lodged complaints against her in all police stations of Jashpur seeking registration of a case against the MLA.