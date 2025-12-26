Chhattisgarh committed to fulfilling dreams of athletes, says CM Sai

Raipur: Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai on Thursday said the state government was taking concrete steps to promote sports and was committed to fulfilling the dreams of athletes.

He was addressing the concluding ceremony of Sansad Khel Mahotsav: Fit Yuva, Viksit Bharat in Raipur.

“Such events strengthen the sports culture in the younger generation and provide a powerful platform for talented athletes to progress,” he said.

This festival was organised at 36 different locations in the Raipur parliamentary constituency from August 29 this year. School and college students, as well as citizens from rural and urban areas, participated enthusiastically, he said.

Many athletes will emerge from this sports festival and they will bring glory to Chhattisgarh and the country at the national and international levels. Such events provide a golden opportunity for sporting talents to progress, the CM added.

First, second or third place is not everything in sports, but qualities like discipline, team spirit, dedication and continuous practice make a great athlete, he noted.

“The Chhattisgarh government is committed to fulfilling the dreams of the athletes. The government is continuously taking concrete steps to promote sports. The Sports Awards ceremony has been restarted in Chhattisgarh. A reward of Rs 21 lakh will be given to players from the state selected for the Olympics, and those who win gold, silver, and bronze medals there will get incentive amounts of Rs 3 crore, Rs 2 crore, and Rs 1 crore respectively,” according to him.

Expressing happiness over Chhattisgarh being awarded the hosting rights for the ‘Khelo India Tribal Games’ in 2026, he said it is a matter of pride for the state.

Raipur’s international cricket stadium is the third largest in the country, and major matches will be held there again in January. Khelo India offices have been established at various locations to nurture new sporting talent, Sai said.