Chhattisgarh CM Vishnu Deo Sai to strategize post-operation success at Karregutta Hills

The recent large-scale anti-Naxal operation at Karregutta Hills has shaken the stronghold of extremism in Chhattisgarh. In this historic encounter, security forces eliminated 31 dangerous Naxals, including high-ranking cadres like ACM and DVCM. Now, to transform this historic success into lasting change, Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai will personally visit the site to not only boost the morale of the brave soldiers but also to engage in strategic discussions on the way forward.

Today, the Chief Minister will visit the CRPF camp in Galgam, located at the borders of Bijapur and Dantewada. This visit is not only to encourage the soldiers but also to sit down with them and finalize the next phase of strategy. The real goal of this visit is to convert the military victory at strategic areas like Karregutta into long-term development and peace. This area, once considered a safe haven for Naxals, has now seen over 450 IEDs being defused, large quantities of weapons being seized, and for the first time, two mega sniper guns made by the Naxals were recovered. This indicates that the Naxal movement is not only weakening but is now in a state of panic. Therefore, the Chief Minister’s visit is expected to play a decisive role in eradicating Naxalism in the coming months. In the evening, a review meeting will be held in Bijapur, where the Chief Minister will not only assess the security operations but also review development initiatives related to education, healthcare, roads, communications, and employment for youth. It is clear that the government is responding to Naxalism from two fronts: precise police action and rapid development plans.