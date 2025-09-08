Chhattisgarh CM Vishnu Deo Sai flags off ‘Surya Rath’ to spread awareness about solar energy

Raipur: In Chhattisgarh, solar power consumers are now emerging not just as energy producers but also as energy contributors. Through ambitious initiatives like the PM Surya Ghar Free Electricity Scheme, the State is moving rapidly towards fulfilling its commitment to clean energy targets. Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai said this while addressing the Solar Energy Awareness and Promotion Campaign at Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay Auditorium in Raipur today. On the occasion, Chief Minister Shri Sai flagged off the ‘Surya Rath’, designed to raise awareness among citizens about the benefits of solar energy, the PM Surya Ghar Free Electricity Scheme and its subsidy provisions. He also transferred a total of ₹1.85 crore of state subsidy online directly into the accounts of 618 consumers, each receiving ₹30,000 under the scheme.

Highlighting the urgency of the global climate crisis, CM Sai said that climate change and rising pollution are matters of grave concern. “It is our good fortune that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has set the target of achieving net-zero carbon emissions by 2070, and Chhattisgarh is playing its part with full dedication and capacity,” he noted. Chief Minister Shri Sai underlined that the State is steadily moving from half electricity bill relief towards free electricity, thanks to the promotion of solar power. Calling it a matter of pride, he said that people of Chhattisgarh are increasingly recognizing the importance of this scheme and adopting clean energy. He appealed to the public to spread awareness and encourage others to join the initiative, thereby strengthening the State’s progress towards clean energy goals. CM Sai explained that both the Central and State Governments are providing subsidies to consumers while banks are offering easy financial support. He assured that in the near future, consumers would enjoy the full benefit of free electricity. He further informed that under the PM KUSUM Yojana, Letters of Award were distributed to beneficiaries today. These schemes, he said, are enabling consumers to generate solar power themselves, sell electricity, and at the same time avail cheaper energy.

Recalling past milestones, the Chief Minister said that in 2014 Prime Minister Narendra Modi had taken the resolve of ensuring electricity for every household under the Saubhagya Yojana. At that time, 18,000 villages in the country were still in darkness, but today, electricity has reached every one of them. “Under the leadership of the Prime Minister, the nation is now marching rapidly towards a clean and green energy future,” he said. CM Sai also pointed out that in the year 2000, Chhattisgarh’s power generation capacity was just 1,400 MW. Today, the State generates 30,000 MW and is even supplying electricity to neighbouring states. He highlighted that under the new Industrial Policy, Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) worth ₹3.50 lakh crore have been signed in the energy sector, and the State’s generation capacity will rise further in the coming years. Expressing confidence, the Chief Minister said that under the able leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chhattisgarh will emerge as the number one State in power generation in the country. He urged all citizens to take full advantage of the PM Surya Ghar Free Electricity Scheme and contribute actively towards achieving clean energy targets. During the programme, Class 12 student Pratham Soni from Rajnandgaon shared his views on the importance of solar energy and the government’s initiatives to promote it. On the occasion, the Chief Minister also released two publications — ‘Impact of Distributed Renewable Energy on Grid Stability’ and the ‘Agrivoltaics Performer Handbook’, which provides a comprehensive approach to integrating agriculture with solar energy. Outstanding vendors who played a significant role in implementing the PM Surya Ghar Free Electricity Scheme were also felicitated. The event was attended by MLA Motilal Sahu, MLA Purandar Mishra, CREDA Chairman Bhupendra Savanni, Energy Department Secretary Dr. Rohit Yadav, CREDA CEO Rajesh Rana, President of the Indian Solar Energy Federation Suman Kumar, Managing Directors of all three State power companies, along with a large number of solar energy consumers.