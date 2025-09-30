Chhattisgarh CM Vishnu Deo Sai chaired a cabinet meeting today

Raipur: Chief Minister Shri Vishnu Deo Sai chaired the Cabinet Meeting held today at Mantralaya (Mahanadi Bhavan), wherein following significant decisions were taken:

Short-Term Loans for Government Employees

The Cabinet has decided to invite proposals from banks and financial institutions to provide short-term loans against the salaries of government employees to meet their urgent financial needs. The Finance Department has been authorized to take further action in this regard. The Cabinet has also approved the draft Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to be signed with banks/financial institutions found eligible through the due process.

Settlement of Outstanding Loan with NDFDC

In a major decision for the welfare of persons with disabilities, the Cabinet has approved the one-time repayment of an outstanding loan amount of ₹24,50,05,457 (Rupees Twenty-Four Crore Fifty Lakh Five Thousand Four Hundred and Fifty-Seven only) to the National Divyangjan Finance and Development Corporation (NDFDC). The NDFDC provides loans to persons with disabilities in the state at a concessional interest rate of 3 percent or above for self-employment and education.

Special Educator Recruitment

The Cabinet has granted a one-time relaxation in the provisions of the School Education Department’s Recruitment and Promotion Rules, 2019, to enable direct recruitment of Special Educators. The Finance Department had earlier approved the recruitment of 100 Special Educators in the state. With today’s decision, these posts will be filled directly on the basis of merit, instead of through a competitive examination.

At the meeting, Cabinet bid an emotional farewell to Shri Amitabh Jain, IAS (1989 batch), on his retirement from the post of Chief Secretary, and extended a warm welcome to Shri Vikas Sheel, IAS (1994 batch), on his appointment as the new Chief Secretary of Chhattisgarh.