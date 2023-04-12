Chhattisgarh CM to attend ‘Bharose Ka Sammelan’

Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel will attend ‘Bharose Ka Sammelan’ as the chief guest on April 13 at Lal Bagh Maidan, Jagdalpur, the headquarters of Bastar division. Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will be the special guest on the programme. The Chief Minister will inaugurate ‘Mukhyamantri Adivasi Parab Samman Nidhi Yojana’ with the aim of preserving the culture and tradition of celebrating festivals of tribals. Under this scheme, an amount of Rs 10,000 will be given annually in two installments to the Gram Panchayat of scheduled areas.

During the conference, Chief Minister Baghel will dedicate 49 development works worth Rs 129 crore for the development of the area. He will inaugurate 15 development works worth Rs 62,29,47,000 and will perform Bhoomipujan of 34 development works worth Rs 66.70 crore. He will also visit the exhibition based on the schemes of various departments and will also distribute cheques and kits to the beneficiaries of the schemes.