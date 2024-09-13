Chhattisgarh CM Sai urges collectors to promptly resolve revenue-related matters

Raipur: Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Shri Vishnu Deo Sai on Thursday chaired the collector’s conference in Raipur on, wherein he spent eight hours providing key directives to district officials.

The conference covered a range of important issues, with the CM emphasising the need for district collectors to prioritise the well-being of the common people in all their efforts.

He stressed the importance of promptly addressing public grievances and ensuring the effective implementation of the government’s flagship schemes. He urged officials to work in mission mode to guarantee that 100% of eligible beneficiaries receive their entitled benefits.

Sai acknowledged that outstanding work would be duly recognised, while negligence would face strict consequences. He highlighted that the performance of collectors would be regularly reviewed, and districts would be ranked based on their results.

The CM reiterated that all responsibilities, including the execution of flagship programs and day-to-day administrative functions, are being closely monitored.

He also announced that a public interaction program, ‘Jandarshan,’ is held every Thursday in Raipur, where citizens bring their concerns directly to the government.