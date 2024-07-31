Chhattisgarh CM Sai, ministers welcome new Guv Ramen Deka

Raipur: Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai warmly welcomed the newly appointed Governor Ramen Deka, and his wife, Rani Deka Kakoti, upon their arrival in Chhattisgarh at the State Hangar. During the welcome ceremony, Deka remarked that Chhattisgarh is progressing rapidly and expressed his commitment to supporting the further growth of the state. He expressed his gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union minister of home affairs Amit Shah for his appointment as governor of Chhattisgarh. Deka pledged to serve as a bridge between the Central and state governments to accelerate the state’s development. He also highlighted his intention to promote cultural exchange between Assam and Chhattisgarh, stating that the state’s development is his top priority.

Assembly Speaker Raman Singh also greeted Deka with a bouquet. Cabinet ministers including Deputy CM Arun Sao, Agriculture minister Ram Vichar Netam, Forest minister Kedar Kashyap, Food minister Dayaldas Baghel, Health minister Shyam Bihari Jaiswal, Finance minister OP Choudhary, Sports minister Tank Ram Verma, and Women and child development minister Laxmi Rajwade, also welcomed the newly appointed governor. Ramen Deka will take oath on Wednesday, July 31, at 10:15 am. The ceremony will be held in the Darbar Hall of Raj Bhawan. The Chief Justice of the Chhattisgarh High Court, Shri Ramesh Sinha, will administer

the oath.