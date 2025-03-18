Chhattisgarh CM Sai meets PM, discusses development plan for Naxal-hit Bastar

Raipur: Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai on Tuesday met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi and discussed plans on transforming Naxal-affected areas in the state into hubs of infrastructure, industries and tourism, an official said. During the meeting, the CM also presented an outline of the master plan for the comprehensive development of the Bastar region, comprising seven districts, he said.

The PM assured all possible cooperation to the state government for the execution of the plan, the official said. PM Modi is scheduled to visit Chhattisgarh on March 30, he added. In the meeting, Sai informed Modi that Naxalism has reached its final stage of elimination in Chhattisgarh and due to the coordinated efforts of security forces and people, there has been noticeable progress in areas affected by the menace, an official statement said. With the support of state police and central forces, development has reached several Naxalite strongholds, thereby increasing the trust of the public in government, the CM said.

The state's focus is now on turning Bastar into an industrial and economic centre to provide jobs for youth and improve the living standards of tribal communities, he said. The state's new industrial policy was also discussed in detail during which the CM highlighted the increasing interest of investors in Chhattisgarh, the release said. To ease investment, the government has implemented single window clearance, tax exemption and favourable policies, to attract big companies to invest in the state, the CM said. Women empowerment and rural development are top priorities for the government, Sai emphasised and said concrete efforts are being made to promote self-reliance among rural women of Bastar through self-employment schemes. Through the women self-help groups in Bastar, thousands of women are being provided economic independence and self-employment opportunities.

Also, through the state government's efforts to encourage minor forest produce, organic agriculture, handloom, bamboo industry and handicrafts, women are not only getting means of livelihood, they are also empowering the local economy, Sai informed the PM. The CM also shared an outline of the PM's proposed visit to the state on March 30. PM Modi will inaugurate various important development projects in the state during his visit, the release said.