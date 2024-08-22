Chhattisgarh CM Sai launches new IT portals to boost e-governance

RANCHI: Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai launched three significant online portals on August 21 as part of an initiative to enhance e-governance and transparency in government operations. The newly introduced platforms include the e-office system, the Chief Minister’s Office online portal, and the ‘Swagatam’ portal. This move aims to boost efficiency and reduce corruption by integrating IT across various government sectors.

During the launch, Chief Minister Sai digitally approved a file, directing the chief secretary to implement the e-office system across all departments. The e-office system will be initially introduced in the general administration department and gradually expanded to other departments. It is designed to digitise office documents, streamline file processing, and secure documents against tampering or loss.

The Swagatam portal is intended to simplify the process for visitors seeking appointments with officials at the Mahanadi Bhawan, improving security and record-keeping. Additionally, the CMO portal will offer citizens easy access to information about government schemes, programs, and public decisions, along with details on Chhattisgarh’s art, culture, history, and district-specific information.

Chief Minister Sai highlighted that the introduction of these portals represents a major step towards good governance and digital integration. The portals are expected to eliminate delays, reduce errors, and enable effective file tracking. Deputy chief minister Vijay Sharma, Food and civil supplies minister Dayaldas Baghel, and other officials were present at the launch.