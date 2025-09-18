Chhattisgarh CM Sai launches cleanliness drive

Raipur: Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai on Tuesday launched the ‘Swachhata Hi Seva Fortnight 2025’ at Pt. Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College campus here to mark the birthday of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. On the occasion, the CM flagged off door-to-door garbage collection vehicles dedicated to strengthening cleanliness efforts of Raipur Municipal Corporation and other urban bodies.

Leading by example, Sai took up a broom and participated in cleaning the premises, sending out a strong message of public responsibility towards cleanliness. He said that keeping one’s surroundings clean is a collective duty and stressed that the fortnight will see a series of activities across the state.