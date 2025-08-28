Chhattisgarh CM Sai holds key talks with ATCA in Seoul

Raipur: Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai, during his ongoing South Korea visit, held an important meeting in Seoul with Lee Jae Jeng, Chairman of the Advanced Technology Centre Association (ATCA), and senior officials of the body. ATCA represents a powerful industrial network of over 60 leading companies spanning IT, electronics, semiconductors, pharma, and textiles.

Welcoming the ATCA delegation, the Chief Minister underlined that the Chhattisgarh government is committed to providing an investor-friendly environment. He invited Lee Jae Jeng and his officials to visit Chhattisgarh during their forthcoming India tour and directly assess the opportunities for investment and collaboration in the state.

ATCA, in response, expressed interest in building B2B partnerships with Chhattisgarh-based firms. CM Sai highlighted that the state is home to premier institutions such as IIT, IIM, NIT, and AIIMS, which provide world-class talent. He said Chhattisgarh’s plug-and-play infrastructure and strong logistics network position the state as a natural hub for ATCA’s research and development centres and for its India expansion.

“Chhattisgarh is developing rapidly with industry-friendly policies, abundant natural resources, skilled human capital, and robust infrastructure,” the Chief Minister stated.