Chhattisgarh CM Sai celebrates ‘Hareli Tihar’

Raipur: Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai celebrated ‘Hareli Tihar’ at his residence on August 4.



He extended his greetings to the people of the state and addressed the people present at the celebration.

He stated that his government’s top priority is to bring prosperity and well-being to farmers. He emphasised that Chhattisgarh is an agriculture-dominated state, with 80 per cent of the population dependent on farming for their livelihood.

The Chief Minister highlighted the significant decisions taken by former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee and Prime Minister Narendra Modi to enhance agriculture and benefit farmers.

The Chief Minister Sai praised the efforts of Dr. Raman Singh’s 15-year tenure, during which the government focused on farmers’ welfare, including facilities like zero percent interest on agricultural loans.

He shared that the state government is now procuring 21 quintals of paddy per acre at Rs. 3,100 per quintal from farmers.

The ‘Hareli Tihar’ celebration at the Chief Minister’s residence was vibrant, with the entire premises decorated to resemble a village.

As part of festivities, CM Sai and his wife, Kaushalya Devi Sai, performed the ‘Gauri-Ganesh’ pooja and the ‘Rudrabhishek’ of Lord Shiva. They also conducted a traditional pooja of agricultural tools such as ploughs, hoes, and other farming equipment, praying for the happiness and prosperity of the state’s people.