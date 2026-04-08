Chhattisgarh CM presents Bastar 2.0 development blueprint to PM

New Delhi: Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai on Tuesday met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and presented a “forward-looking vision” for the next phase of development in Bastar, amongst the regions worst affected by Naxal violence and now moving towards peace.

According to a statement, the CM expressed gratitude for the restoration of peace in the region following the decline of Naxalism and credited the continued support and leadership of the PM for it.

Highlighting the region’s potential, the vision document outlines a transformative roadmap designed to accelerate economic progress and improve quality of life. In addition, the CM invited the PM to visit Bastar after the monsoon season. The proposed visit is expected to serve as a significant milestone, with plans for laying the foundation stones of several major projects and inaugurating key initiatives in his presence, signalling the beginning of a new era of growth for the region, it said.

The Chief Minister said the development blueprint for Bastar is built around the core strategy of ‘Saturate, Connect, Facilitate, Empower, and Engage’ and this approach aims to ensure rapid and inclusive expansion of basic infrastructure and essential services across the region.

A key focus is on integrating remote villages into the mainstream through a robust road network, alongside the completion of pending works under the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana by 2027.