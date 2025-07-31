Chhattisgarh CM meets state MPs in Delhi

New Delhi: Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai, held a courtesy meeting today with Members of Parliament from the state at 17, Chhattisgarh Bhawan in New Delhi.

The meeting was followed by a dinner, during which the Chief Minister engaged in comprehensive discussions with the MPs on various contemporary issues related to both the state and the nation.

The Chief Minister thanked all MPs for their contributions to the overall development of Chhattisgarh and emphasised that the active participation of public representatives enables the state’s priorities and ground realities to be effectively raised on the national platform.

The cordial interaction also included discussions on the wide-ranging and positive transformations taking place in the country under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The MPs shared their experiences regarding the progress of Central government schemes in Chhattisgarh and reflected on their ground-level impact.