Chhattisgarh CM meets PM Modi, appraises him of steps being taken to fulfil BJP’s poll promises

NEW DELHI: Newly elected Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi at his residence on Saturday and apprised him of the steps being taken by his government to fulfil the party’s poll promises, official sources said.



Sai also paid a courtesy visit to Home Minister Amit Shah and received his “guidance”. Deputy Chief Ministers Arun Sao and Vijay Sharma accompanied Sai in his meetings with Modi and Shah here.

During his meeting with the Prime Minister, Sai apprised Modi of the steps being taken by the Chhattisgarh government to fulfil the promises made by him during the Assembly elections.

They also discussed the formation of the state Cabinet, the sources said.

Sharing pictures of the meeting, Sai said in a post on X that he had a detailed discussion with the Prime Minister regarding various public welfare schemes related to development, progress and public interest of Chhattisgarh and received his guidance.

“Under the able guidance of the Prime Minister, the double-engine government of the BJP will definitely establish new records of service, good governance, public welfare and development in the state,” the chief minister added in his post.

Sai was sworn in as the chief minister of Chhattisgarh on December 13 after the BJP returned to power in the state after a gap of five years by unseating the Congress.

Earlier in the day, Sai paid a courtesy call to Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar and hailed his “ideas and knowledge” of the constitutional process as “certainly effective”.

Official sources said that during his meeting with the Prime Minister, Sai informed him that housing approval has been granted to over 18 lakh families in Chhattisgarh under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana.

The Chhattisgarh government is fulfilling its commitment to purchasing 21 quintals of paddy per acre from farmers at Rs 3,100, Sai informed the Prime Minister.