Chhattisgarh CM launches development works worth over Rs 329 cr in Bilaspur

Raipur: In a major development push for Bilaspur, Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai on Saturday inaugurated and laid foundation stones for projects worth more than Rs 329 crore at the Jan Jaatiya Gaurav Diwas- Tribal Pride Day event.

During his visit to Bilaspur, Chief Minister Sai inaugurated and performed Bhoomi Pujan for 47 development works worth over Rs 329.77 crore at the Tribal Pride Day programme held at the Police Ground.

Of these, foundation stones were laid for 42 works costing Rs 309.95 crore, while five completed works worth Rs 19.18 crore were inaugurated.

The Chief Minister inaugurated the Divisional Commissioner’s Office in Koni, constructed at a cost of Rs 11.91 crore and unveiled a statue of Raja Raghuraj Singh, built at a cost of Rs 11 lakh.

Under the Smart City Mission, he inaugurated Vande Mataram Udyan and STP construction work under dual piping completed at a cost of Rs 6.99 crore, along with the retaining wall, interlocking porch, tiles and channel link fencing work completed at a cost of Rs 30.33 lakh in Ward 18 of Municipal Corporation Bilaspur, and an additional room in the new building of Primary School Lalkhadan constructed at a cost of Rs 50 lakh. He laid the foundation stone of the proposed Bhainsajahar Lift Irrigation Scheme at Kota Bhainsajahar for Rs 4.43 crore and also initiated the construction of Mahatari Sadan at Tikri and Chilhati, each costing Rs 30 lakh. Chief Minister went on to lay the foundation stone for several major infrastructure projects across Bilaspur district, including extensive road, bridge, culvert and irrigation works.

These include the upgradation of the Sirgitti–Sarwani–Pasid–Amaldiha–Bartori–Dagori road costing around Rs 69.79 crore, the Nehru Chowk–Darrighat road (10.70 km) costing around Rs 32.9 crore, the Koni–Mopka bypass road (13.40 km) costing around Rs 59.55 crore, the Karma–Barbhantha–Sargadhori road (4.20 km) costing Rs 4.78 crore, strengthening of the Bilaspur–Ratanpur–Katghora road (1.40 km) costing Rs 2.99 crore, and the Bhardaiyadih–Kalmitar road (2.30 km) costing around Rs 2.89 crore.