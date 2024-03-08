Chhattisgarh CM extends Rs 1 lakh aid to Jawan

Raipur: 'On October 12, 2017, our unit set out on a patrol in Rajouri-Poonch, an area characterised by rough mountain terrain.

Suddenly, we found ourselves ambushed by hidden terrorists, triggering intense gunfire. Swiftly, we retaliated, managing to kill one terrorist. Tragically, we lost our comrades in an IED blast. I sustained a gunshot wound on the head, resulting in the partial detachment of a section of my skull. Even now, my head remains tilted to one side,' said Jawan Narendra Kumar.

Emotionally moved by Narendra's trembling recollection, Chief Minister Sai expressed deep empathy and admiration for his courage. Promising immediate financial aid of Rs one lakh, CM Sai affirmed the state's unwavering support for its brave soldiers. 'We salute your courage and sacrifice for the motherland. Your courage keeps us safe, and we stand ready to assist you in every possible way,' he said.