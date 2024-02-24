Chhattisgarh CM extends best wishes for ‘Rajim Kumbh Kalp’

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai extended best wishes to people of the state for the Rajim Kumbh Kalp and Shivrinarayan Mela commencing on February 24. Sai said that Rajim Kumbh Kalp is being organised in Rajim- the city popularly known as the Prayagraj of Chhattisgarh.

Chhattisgarh government is determined to restore the grandeur of Rajim Kumbh to its original form. In the same sequence, ‘Rajim Maghi Punni Mela’ has been renamed as ‘Rajim Kumbh Kalp’, reimagined to preserve and promote our glorious cultural heritage.

Rajim Kumbh Kalp will be held from February 24 on Magh Purnima to March 8, that is Maha Shivratri. This year Rajim Kumbh Kalp will be celebrated as Ramotsav. CM Sai said that Rajim Kumbh Mela has been organised for centuries at the sacred ‘Triveni Sangam’ i.e. the confluence of three rivers- Mahanadi, Pairi and Sondhur. A large number of people from across Chhattisgarh as well as the neighbouring states participate in this mega event with fervour.