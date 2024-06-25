Chhattisgarh CM discusses dev plans with PM Modi

New Delhi: Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai today met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and congratulated him on his third term as Prime Minister of the country.

During the meeting, the Chief Minister informed the Prime Minister about Amritkaal: Chhattisgarh Vision @2047 ‘Vision Document’ and said that it is being prepared by the state NITI Aayog, which will be dedicated to the people of the state on November 1.

The Chief Minister also informed the Prime Minister about the action taken in anti-Maoist operations in the last six months. He said that a joint action plan is being prepared and action is being taken to eradicate the Maoist problem.

Giving information about the Niyad Nellanar Yojana (your ideal village), the Chief Minister said that under the scheme, work is being done to weaken the base of Naxalites and restore mutual trust between the government administration and the villagers. Under this scheme, currently, 23 camps have been opened, covering 90 villages and there are plans to start 29 camps in the future.