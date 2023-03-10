Chhattisgarh CM Baghel meets PM Modi; discusses census, G-20

new delhi: Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi on Friday and discussed about several pending issues including speedy census, GST compensation and coal royalty.



During the meeting, Baghel said that he has urged the Prime Minister to conduct the census as soon as possible. He said that there is a problem in the selection of beneficiaries due to lack of census after 2011. Many eligible beneficiaries are being deprived of the benefits of the schemes. A letter was also written to the Prime Minister earlier in this regard.

During the meeting, CM Baghel presented a symbol of the Chhattisgarh state animal, ‘The Indian Wild Buffalo’ to the Prime Minister.

The CM also discussed the action plan for the G-20 group meeting to be held in Chhattisgarh with the PM.

CM Baghel informed that the fourth permanent finance working group meeting of G-20 is going to be held in Chhattisgarh in September. A discussion was held with PM Modi regarding its preparation. He told that guidance has also been received from the Prime Minister regarding the meeting. CM Baghel said, “I have assured the Prime Minister of providing world-class arrangements for the guests of G-20.”

According to CM Bhupesh Baghel, by hosting G-20, Chhattisgarh will get an opportunity to showcase the art and culture of the state in front of dignitaries across the world.