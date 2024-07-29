Chhattisgarh CM attends BJP chief ministers’ conclave in Delhi

New Delhi: Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai discussed major schemes of the state in detail, shared the feedback of the common people towards governance, and political developments in the state as he attended the BJP chief ministers’ conclave held at BJP headquarters for the second consecutive day. He also elaborated on the techniques and strategies adopted by Chhattisgarh.



BJP President JP Nadda, Home Minister Amit Shah, and Chief Ministers and Deputy Chief Ministers of BJP ruled states attended the meeting under the chairmanship of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Highlighting the success of Chhattisgarh’s development schemes, the Chief Minister said that the state government has taken several initiatives for women, youth, tribals, farmers, and in the direction of eradicating Naxalism. These initiatives have made Chhattisgarh a model state in effectively implementing the schemes and programmes of governance.

The Chief Minister made a special mention of the effectiveness of Chhattisgarh’s strategies. He said that the state has ensured the participation of local residents in rural and tribal areas, which has increased the success of the schemes and has also increased the confidence of local people in governance.