Chhattisgarh CM asserts discipline and accountability in Collectors’ Conference

Raipur: Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai chaired the Collectors’ Conference 2025 at the Mahanadi Bhawan on Sunday, where new benchmarks of good governance, transparency and public welfare were set.

The meeting began ahead of schedule, sending a clear message of the CM’s discipline and result-oriented style of functioning.

Chief Secretary Vikas Sheel, all Departmental Secretaries, Divisional Commissioners, and Collectors were present.

From the outset, the Chief Minister made it clear that the ultimate goal of governance is to ensure that every policy and scheme reaches the people on time and in a transparent manner.

“Any slackness at any level will not be accepted,” he warned.

Calling the conference “not just a review meeting but an opportunity to set new standards of public service,” Chief Minister

Sai cautioned officers that results must be visible on the ground, not just on paper.

He reiterated that “the presence of officers among the people and their sensitivity towards citizens will define their identity.”

Chief Minister Sai announced that paddy procurement will begin on November 15, directing that all preparations be completed in time.

“If any irregularities are found in the process, the Collector himself will be held responsible,” he stated firmly. “Negligence at any level in procurement will not be tolerated.” He instructed that each procurement centre be closely monitored.

CM Sai directed Secretary-In-charge of the district to maintain constant supervision in the districts, particularly over sensitive procurement centres, and ensure complete transparency and smooth operations.

To strengthen monitoring, Chhattisgarh chief minister said the Integrated Command and Control Centre will now be used for real-time surveillance of procurement activities.