Chhattisgarh: ‘Chintan Shivir’ for Cabinet ministers underway

Raipur: The second edition of 'Chintan Shivir' for Chhattisgarh Cabinet members, aimed at formulating strategies to achieve the vision of a developed India by 2047 and incorporate the latest techniques of management in the state's functioning, began at the IIM Raipur on Sunday, officials said.

Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai and his cabinet colleagues were present at the programme.

A dedicated session on the theme "From Good Governance to Elections", and the ongoing transformation in areas like Bastar are among the focus areas, an official statement said.

The two-day training programme, 'Chintan Shivir 2.0', is being held by the state's Good Governance and Convergence department in collaboration with the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Raipur, it said.

This is not an ordinary government meeting. It is a thoughtful platform where all state ministers are coming together to share their experiences, lessons learned, and stories from the field, the government release said.

The primary objective of the programme is not just to review the past work, but to define Chhattisgarh's clear and impactful role in the making of a developed India by 2047, the release said.

Each minister will present the innovations undertaken in their department, lessons learned through public service and their roadmap ahead. Special sessions focusing on the core themes of 'Seva (service), Sankalp (resolve) and Seekh (learning)' are also part of the programme, it said.

Renowned experts from across the country are delivering lectures on key topics such as good governance, transparency, digital administration, public service ethos, cultural consciousness and nation-building in the training programme, which is structured like a learning workshop where each minister is actively engaged in upgrading their vision and capacity, it said.