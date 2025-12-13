Chhattisgarh Chief Minister unveils IISD–Swaniti Initiative Report

Raipur: Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai on Friday met researchers from the International Institute of Sustainable Development (IISD) and the Swaniti Initiative at his official residence in Raipur.

During the meeting, Chief Minister Sai formally released their comprehensive study report titled “Mapping India’s State Level Energy Transition: Chhattisgarh.”

Engaging in an extensive discussion with the research team, Chief Minister Sai reviewed the state government’s strategies for expanding renewable energy, strengthening energy security, and advancing sustainable development in Chhattisgarh. He affirmed that the government is consistently working to promote innovations related to solar energy, green hydrogen, and energy efficiency across the state.

The researchers presented to the CM a robust index mapping the ‘Energy Transition Vulnerability’ of India’s 52 coal-producing districts.