Chhattisgarh Chief Minister calls on Gujarat counterpart in Gandhinagar

Ahmedabad: Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai on Monday met his Gujarat counterpart Bhupendra Patel in Gandhinagar and both leaders discussed increasing partnership between the two states in the areas of tourism, culture, industry, and administrative innovation.

Sai, who is on a two-day Gujarat visit, later travelled to Narmada district to witness cultural events organised as part of the ongoing ‘Bharat Parv’ festival near the Statue of Unity on the occasion of the 150th birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhabhai Patel, said an official release.

During the meeting in Gandhinagar, Sai expressed keen interest in the western state’s emergence as a top investment destination following the success of the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit, it said.

Patel informed the Chhattisgarh CM that this year’s ‘Regional Vibrant Conference’ organised across Gujarat’s districts has been promoting industrial investments with the ‘Vocal for Local, Local to Global’ approach, aiming to connect local industries to the international market.

The Regional Vibrant Conference is the district-level version of the Vibrant Gujarat Summit.

Sai also met senior bureaucrats, including the Principal Secretary (Industries), to gain in-depth insights into Gujarat’s industrial policy.