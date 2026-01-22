Chhattisgarh becomes first to install VNM under PMSGMBY in India

RAIPUR: Chhattisgarh state has added another feather to its cap. In a first in the country, Virtual Net Metering (VNM) has been implemented in a residential society of Raipur under the PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana.

Raipur city is first ever in the entire nation to successfully implement the VNM System in Perthitic Pacific Residential society, where multiple apartments now benefit from a single solar installation.

It was a big challenge to install roof top solar panels for flat owners in residential societies. Chhattisgarh has taken a step ahead to resolve this problem.

Virtual Net Metering is the best and safe way to install roof top solar panels especially designed for Residential Societies and Apartments. It has Bi-directional meters for the solar plant and individual meters for each participating consumer. Credit is split among the families. It removes the complexity of individual installation and spreads the benefits fairly.

The first ever virtual net metering installed in Raipur is setting an example for other states to adopt for clean energy initiatives.

A 60 kW roof top solar panel is installed in the roof of Perthitic Pacific Residential society under ‘PM surya ghar’. Around 20 families get benefitted by clubbing together for the solar project under the Capital Expenditure Model(CAPEX) Model. The families invest their own fund to install a solar plant that they fully own from day one. Total cost of the solar project was around 24 lakh, with each resident investing Rs one lakh twenty thousand where they received a subsidy of Rs 78,000 from the Central government and additional subsidy of Rs 30,000 from the state government.