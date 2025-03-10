Chhattisgarh attracts 3 lakh crores investment proposals at Energy Investor Summit

New Delhi: Chhattisgarh has attracted investments worth Rs3,01,086 crore through various industrial proposals in the energy sector at the ‘Chhattisgarh Energy Investors Summit 2025’. These investment proposals have been made under different schemes of the state government, aiming to boost the state's energy infrastructure. This includes investments in nuclear, thermal, solar, and pumped storage power generation projects, which will not only benefit industries but also provide the common people with affordable and uninterrupted electricity.

“This investment in the energy sector in Chhattisgarh will elevate the state's power generation capacity to new levels and lay the foundation for a sustainable, green future by promoting renewable energy. The goal is for Chhattisgarh to not only become self-sufficient in energy but also establish itself as an energy hub for the entire country,” Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai said.

The proposed investment in the thermal power sector is worth a total of Rs107,840 Crore consisting both private investors and public sector undertakings (PSUs). Private investors are set to contribute Rs66,720 Crore, with Adani Power leading the way with investments in several projects, including Rs18,000 Crore for the Korba 1600MW plant, Rs15,000 Crore for the Raigarh 1600MW plant, Rs15,000 Crore for the Raipur 1600MW plant, and Rs620 Crore for a Korba 1320MW plant.

Jindal Power is set to invest Rs12,800 Crore in a 1600MW plant in Raigarh, while Sarda is contributing Rs5,300 Crore for a 660MW plant in Raigarh.

On the other hand, PSUs are proposing a total investment of Rs41,120 Crore, with NTPC committing Rs15,530 Crore for the Lara 1600MW project in Raigarh and Rs9,790 Crore for the Sipat 800MW plant in Bilaspur. CSPGCL is also investing Rs15,800 Crore in the Korba 1320MW project. This collective investment demonstrates a strong push to expand and upgrade thermal power generation capacity in the region.

NTPC has planned to set up a 4200 MW nuclear power project at an investment of Rs80,000 crore, marking the beginning of nuclear power generation in the state.

Chhattisgarh has also achieved significant success in the field of solar energy. Jindal Power and NTPC Green together will produce 2500 MW of solar power by investing Rs10,000 crore. This includes 500 MW solar plants in Doleshra and 2000 MW in Raigarh.

In addition, there is good news for farmers. Under the PM Kusum Yojana, 675 MW of solar power will be generated at a cost of Rs4100 crore, and 20,000 solar pumps will be installed. This will provide affordable electricity to farmers for irrigation, reducing their reliance on diesel pumps.

Pumped storage projects with a total capacity of 8700 MW will also be developed at an investment of Rs57,046 crore. These projects include 1800 MW at SJN Kotpali and 3000 MW by Jindal Renewable.

An investment of Rs57,046 crore is being directed towards pumped storage projects, which will greatly enhance the state’s hydropower capacity. Major companies are participating in this initiative, with plans to develop several large-scale projects. These include an 1800 MW hydropower project in Kotpali, a 1400 MW hydropower scheme in Dangri, and a 3000 MW hydropower project by Jindal Renewable Company.

Chhattisgarh is investing heavily in its energy infrastructure, with Rs3,200 crore allocated for CREDA Solar Initiatives and Rs 6,000 crore for the PM Surya Scheme to expand solar energy. The state will also invest Rs 2,500 crore in government building solar projects, Rs 2,600 crore in Battery Energy Storage Systems, and Rs17,000 crore to upgrade power transmission. Rs10,800 crore will be invested under the RDSS to improve power distribution efficiency. These efforts will strengthen the state's energy capabilities and reliability.

With all these investments, Chhattisgarh is set to become one of the largest energy-producing states in the country. This will benefit industries, farmers, and the general public, while also boosting the state’s economy.