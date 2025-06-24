Chhattisgarh: Amit Shah interacts with security forces in Nawa Raipur

NAWA RAIPUR: Union Home minister Amit Shah interacted with security forces in Nawa Raipur, Chhattisgarh, on Monday, appreciating their valour and reiterating the government’s intent to eliminate Naxalism entirely by March 31, 2026.

Speaking to members of the Central Armed Police Forces, CoBRA teams, Chhattisgarh Police, and the District Reserve Guard (DRG), the Home minister expressed his sincere gratitude for their courage, sacrifice, and tireless service. “I have every confidence that it is the selflessness and incessant efforts of our security personnel that make the fight against Naxalism a success,” Shah asserted.

He praised the troops for clearing Maoist bases with incredible patience, valour, and resolve — an achievement he said has attracted the notice of security agencies globally. “I know that what our jawans intend to do, they always manage to do,” he said assuredly.

Emphasising the historic effect of Naxal violence, Shah mentioned that the insurgency has resulted in almost 40,000 deaths in the last 35 years, besides leaving scores more maimed or disabled. He added that Naxalism denied the tribal people access to primary amenities like food, electricity, schooling, shelter, and medical facilities. “Parts of the country had to live in a slavery-like existence, and the cause of this misery was Naxalism,” he stated.

Shah was relieved that as Naxalism is being uprooted, the government in Chhattisgarh is striving vigorously to bring back normalcy and deliver core facilities — education, electricity, sanitation, and safe drinking water — thus linking affected people with the main stream of development