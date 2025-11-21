Chhattisgarh achieves two historic milestones in public health services

Raipur: In a significant leap for public healthcare, Chhattisgarh has secured two national distinctions that mark a transformative moment in its health services.

The Integrated Public Health Labs (IPHLs) of District Hospital Pandri, Raipur, and District Hospital Balodabazar have been awarded national-level quality certification under the Government of India’s National Quality Assurance Standards (NQAS).

While the IPHL at Pandri has been recognised as the first quality-certified IPHL in the country, Balodabazar’s IPHL has been certified as the second such laboratory nationwide—and the second in the state. This milestone underlines Chhattisgarh’s rapid progress in expanding scientific, reliable, and high-quality diagnostic services across its public health network.

This achievement is the result of sustained efforts by the state government to strengthen healthcare quality.

Between January 2024 and November 2025, 832 health institutions across Chhattisgarh have undergone rigorous assessment and certification on national parameters, covering even the most remote regions, such as Chintagufa in Dantewada.

It is noteworthy that, for the first time in the country, such a large and systematically organised network of laboratories has been evaluated and accredited in any state — a development that has earned Chhattisgarh a distinct and prestigious position at national level.

The certification followed detailed evaluations carried out by expert assessors nominated by the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, Government of India.

The Pandri IPHL was evaluated on September 10, 2025, and the Balodabazar IPHL on September 11.

Both teams conducted comprehensive reviews covering patient-centric services, quality control measures, workflow efficiency, safety protocols, documentation, and timely reporting. The Pandri IPHL received an impressive 90 per cent score, while Balodabazar IPHL secured 88 per cent, both of which fall under the “excellent” category of national health quality standards.