Chhattisgarh accelerates electrification in Naxal-affected regions

Raipur: Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai reaffirmed the state government’s commitment to ensuring uninterrupted power supply, expanding electrification in remote regions, and accelerating the adoption of renewable energy.

Chairing a high-level review meeting of the Energy Department at Mahanadi Bhavan, Chief Minister Sai emphasised the importance of integrating solar energy, leveraging advanced technologies, and implementing strategic power management solutions to enhance efficiency and consumer convenience.

“Chhattisgarh is rapidly progressing towards energy self-sufficiency by expanding solar infrastructure, embracing modern technology, and ensuring reliable electricity access for every household, including those in Naxal-affected and remote areas,” said CM Sai.

Highlighting the success of the Niyad Nellanar Scheme, Chief Minister lauded the unprecedented progress in electrifying Naxal-affected villages, calling it a major step towards bridging the rural-urban development divide.

“Electrification is more than just access to power—it is a gateway to socio-economic transformation. It fosters education, healthcare, business opportunities, and most importantly, empowers communities,” he stated.

He directed officials to fast-track the electrification of remaining unelectrified villages, ensuring that every household has access to electricity, further integrating these communities into the mainstream economy.

Recognising the financial challenges faced by electricity consumers, Chief Minister Sai announced special relief measures for overdue electricity bill payments.

To further enhance consumer convenience, CM Sai directed authorities to expand digital payment services by introducing mobile alerts and secure online payment links, ensuring effortless bill payments for all consumers.