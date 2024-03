Chhattisgarh: 6 Naxals killed in encounter with security forces

Six Naxalites, including “deputy commander” Punem Nagesh, his wife, and another female cadre, were killed in an encounter with security personnel in Chhattisgarh’s Bijapur district on Wednesday, a police officer said.

Many other Naxalites were believed to have been injured in the gunfight and a search operation was underway in the area, he said, adding that no security personnel was injured. The six slain Naxalites collectively carried a bounty of Rs 14 lakh on them, the officer said. The slain deputy commander Punem Nagesh was instrumental in carrying out several deadly attacks on security forces in the past.“The gunfight took place at around 8 am in jungles along the Talperu river near Chipurbhatti village under Basaguda police station area, when a joint team of security personnel was conducting an anti-Naxal operation,” Inspector General of Police (Bastar Range) Sundarraj P said

The operation was launched based on inputs about the presence of cadres belonging to Maoists PLGA platoons number 9 and 10, who were involved in the murder of three civilians near Basaguda during the Holi festival celebrated on Monday, he said. The personnel belonging to the District Reserve Guard (DRG), Central Reserve Police Force’s 229th and 168th battalions and 205th and 210th battalion of CoBRA (Commando Battalion for Resolute Action- an elite unit of CRPF) were involved in the operation.

The patrolling team came under fire near the Talperu river, he said, adding that the exchange of fire continued for about an hour after which bodies of six Naxalites were recovered from the spot. Security personnel found arms and ammunition from the spot of the encounter. “A carbine gun, factory-made 9 mm pistol, country-made 9 mm pistol, 12 bore gun, muzzle-loading gun, 10 live cartridges of SLR, two tiffin bombs, gelatin sticks, safety fuses, Maoist bags, medicines and other items of daily use were also seized from the spot,” the IGP said. Sundarraj further said security personnel have gunned down 37 Naxalites so far in separate encounters in the Bastar region, comprising seven districts, since December 2023. Bijapur district is located in the Bastar Lok Sabha constituency, which will go to polls in the first phase of the general elections on April 19.