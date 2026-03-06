Chhattisgarh: 435 cr approved for 28,461 houses under PM Awas Yojana 2.0

Raipur: Chhattisgarh has received a major boost in urban housing development as the Government of India has approved Central assistance of over Rs 435 crore for the construction of 28,461 new permanent houses under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Urban) 2.0.

The approval by the Central Sanction and Monitoring Committee paves the way for large-scale housing construction aimed at ensuring “safe and dignified living conditions” for urban poor families.

The decision was taken during a meeting of the Central Sanction and Monitoring Committee of the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs on 23 February 2026.

With this approval, thousands of economically weaker families in Chhattisgarh will soon be able to realise their dream of owning a permanent home.

Across India, PM Awas Yojana (Urban) 2.0 is being implemented to fulfil Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of “Housing for All.” In Chhattisgarh, the programme is being executed actively under the leadership of Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai and the guidance of Deputy Chief Minister and Urban Administration & Development Minister Arun Sao, focusing on providing “affordable, secure and inclusive housing solutions” for urban residents.

Deputy Chief Minister Arun Sao has been regularly reviewing the progress of the scheme and instructing officials

to expedite construction and ensure the transparent allotment of houses. These efforts aim to create a “simpler and more accountable system” for delivering housing benefits to eligible families.

The Central Sanction and Monitoring Committee approved 263 housing projects submitted by the state government.