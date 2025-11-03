Chhattisgarh: 40,415 km of roads built under PMGSY in 25 years

Raipur: More than 40,000 km of roads have been constructed under the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY) in Chhattisgarh in the last 25 years, transforming the rural landscape, enabling connectivity, and boosting economic growth, officials said.

The scheme has also contributed significantly in Left Wing Extremism (LWE)-affected areas, where 12,459 km of roads have been constructed, linking 3,853 habitations to the mainstream. These roads have improved livelihoods, education, healthcare, and security in such regions.

Launched in 2000 by then Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee to connect rural areas through all-weather roads, the PMGSY scheme has proved to be a game-changer for the state, according to an official statement issued on Sunday. Before the formation of Chhattisgarh in 2000, the state had only about 4,200 km of rural roads, placing it below the national average and even lower than some northeastern states.

Around 40,415 km of roads has been constructed in Chhattisgarh under this scheme so far since 2000, the statement said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while inaugurating the Chhattisgarh Rajat Mahotsav in Nava Raipur to mark the 25th anniversary celebration of the formation of the state on Saturday, has lauded the progress in roads construction and mentioned about this growth, it said.

The government said the robust rural road network has provided a strong foundation for good governance and inclusive growth.

Farmers can now easily transport paddy from their fields to procurement centres, public distribution system (PDS) supplies reach villages on time, and delivery of nutrition through anganwadis has become more effective, it said, adding that roads have improved access to health services in remote areas.

During the initial 16 years of statehood, the pace of construction was particularly high as about 32,000 km of roads and multiple bridges and culverts were built, connecting more than 10,500 habitations.

As many as 8,310 roads and 426 major bridges have been completed as a part of 40,415 km length of roads in 25 years. In second and third phases, older roads were strengthened and upgraded, the release said.

Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Sharma, who also holds Panchayat and Rural Development department, said that under Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai’s leadership, connecting villages through roads is helping realise the vision of Aatmanirbhar Bharat (self-reliant India).

He added that under the fourth phase of the PMGSY, more than 8,000 km of new roads are planned in tribal and particularly vulnerable tribal group (PVTG) inhabited areas.

Roads will be prioritised under schemes like Dharti Aaba Janjatiya Gram Utkarsh Yojana, Pradhan Mantri Janman Yojana, and in aspirational districts.