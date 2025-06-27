Chhattisgarh: 4 women among 6 Maoists surrender in Narayanpur

NARAYANPUR: Six Maoists — four women and two men — surrendered in Chhattisgarh’s Narayanpur district, under the “Maar Bachao Abhiyan”. The surrender was made in front of senior officials of BSF, ITBP and Chhattisgarh Police.

The cadres who surrendered comprise members of the Area Committee, Local Organisation Squad (LOS), and party members who were actively working in Maad Division and Amdehi Area Committee. These cadres had been in the Maoist network for several years, engaging in different levels of insurgent activities.

Among the leading surrenderees was Dhanay Halami, 24, an Area Committee Member from Bijapur district, with a reward of Rs 5 lakh. Others were Dashmati Kovachi, Sukay alias Roshni Poyam, Chaitram Usendi alias Rushi, Gangu Poyam, and Shari alias Gagri Kovachi, all of whom have rewards between Rs 1 lakh and Rs 5 lakh.

The Maoists surrendered unarmed, and each was given a Rs 50,000 rehabilitation cheque according to the state’s surrender and rehabilitation policy.

Authorities claimed that the return was determined by persistent anti-Naxal operations, developmental work in the remote areas of Maad and Narayanpur, the setting up of new security camps, and increasing public resentment against the violence and extortion unleashed by Maoists. The surrender was done in the presence of officials, including Nawal Singh, Commandant, 135th Battalion BSF; Sanjay Kumar, Commandant, 53rd Battalion ITBP; and Additional SPs (Naxal Ops) Robinson Gudia and Akshay Sabdra, among others.