Chhattisgarh: 34 Naxalites surrender in Bijapur

Bijapur: Thirty-four Naxalites, 26 of them collectively carrying a reward of Rs 84 lakh, surrendered in Chhattisgarh’s Bijapur district on Tuesday, police said.

The cadres, including seven women, turned themselves in before senior police and CRPF officials here under the “Poona Margem (from rehabilitation to social reintegration) rehabilitation initiative, Bijapur Superintendent of Police Jitendra Yadav said. The cadres were active in Dandakaranya Special Zonal Committee (DKSZC), Telangana State Committee and Andhra Odisha Border division of Maoists, he said.

The key cadres include Pandru Punem (45), Rukni Hemla (25), Deva Uika (22), Ramlal Poyam (27) and Motu Punem (21), all carrying a reward of Rs 8 lakh each, he said.