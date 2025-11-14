Chhattisgarh: 2 top ultras among 6 Naxals killed in Bijapur encounter

Bijapur: Dreaded Maoist leaders Urmila, wife of senior operative Papa Rao, as well as Buchanna Kudiyam are among the six Naxalites killed in an encounter with security personnel in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district on November 11, a police official said on Thursday.

The six, who were gunned down in the forests of Kandulnar, and Kachlaram villages in remote pockets of Indravati national park area, carried a total bounty of Rs 27 lakh, Bijapur Superintendent of Police Jitendra Yadav said in a press conference.

While Buchanna alias Kanna (35) was the mastermind behind several major Naxal attacks over the past decade targeting security forces, civilians, and development projects, Urmila was the main handler of logistical supplies for PLGA (People's Liberation Guerrilla Army) battalion of Maoists.

The operation involving personnel of District Reserve Guard (DRG) from Bijapur and Dantewada and Special Task Force (STF), both units of state police, was launched based on inputs about presence of Maoists leaders, including Special Zonal Committee Member (SZCM) Papa Rao, his wife and Divisional Committee Member (DVCM) Urmila, DVCM and in charge of Madded area committee Kanna alias Buchanna and DVCM Mohan Kadti along with 50-60 cadres, Yadav said. "While Urmila, Buchanna and four others cadres were neutralised in the gunfight, other senior leaders managed to escape. agencies