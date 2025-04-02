Chhattisgarh: 2 security personnel hurt after falling into spike-hole trap laid by Naxalites

Bijapur: Two security personnel were injured after they fell into a deadly spike-hole trap laid by Naxalites in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district on Wednesday, police said.

The incident took place in the forest of Gangaloor police station area when a joint team of security personnel was out on an anti-Naxal operation, an official here said.

Constables Sant Kumar Komre, belonging to the Special Task Force (STF), and Mahesh Gatpalli of Bastar Fighters fell into an iron spike-hole planted by Naxalites, leaving them injured, he said.

STF and DRG are units of the state police.

While Komre sustained a minor injury on his right hand, Gatpalli suffered wounds on his legs, he said.

After providing preliminary treatment, the duo have been referred to Raipur for further medication, he said adding that their condition was out of danger.

The operation was underway in the area, he added.