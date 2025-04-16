Chhattisgarh: 1,460 village Panchayats soon have digital service centres

Raipur: People in Chhattisgarh can now avail services like cash transactions, and obtain birth and death certificates in their village panchayats, instead of travelling elsewhere, at a new facility centre to be launched soon by the state government.

The Chhattisgarh government will start ‘Atal Panchayat Digital Suvidha Kendra’ in 1,460 village panchayats of the state from April 24 on National Panchayati Raj Day under which cash payment, digital services and other facilities will be provided, a public relations department official said on Tuesday.

On Monday, a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between service providers of the Common Service Centres and sarpanchs (village heads) in the presence of Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai for establishing the facilities in 10 village panchayats of each development block in the state, he said.