Chha’garh CM rolls out new industrial policy

New Delhi: Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai announced the launch of the state’s new industrial policy for 2024-2030, aimed at driving economic growth, generating employment, and fostering sustainable industrial development.

The new policy, which will come into effect from today, focuses on key areas such as employment generation, skill development, export promotion, investment attraction and environmental protection.

Speaking about the policy, the Chief Minister highlighted that the initiative represents a crucial step toward improving both the economic and social conditions of the state. He emphasised that the policy aims to bring development to previously marginalised sections of society, providing them with opportunities to participate in the state’s industrial growth. The CM further added that this policy is not just about industrial growth, but about creating a more equitable society where all sections of the population can access new opportunities and become empowered in the process.

The Chhattisgarh Industrial Policy 2024-2030 emphasises creating opportunities for youth, women, people with disabilities and marginalisedcommunities.