Rajnandgaon: Eight persons, including five boys, were killed in a lightning strike near a village in Chhattisgarh’s Rajnandgaon district on Monday, the police said.

The incident, in which a man was also injured, took place at around 2 pm near Joratarai village under the Somni police station area where the victims had taken shelter under a structure on the roadside, Rajnandgaon Superintendent of Police

Mohit Garg said.