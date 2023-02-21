Ch’garh setting new records in field of health & nutrition

Raipur: Under Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, in the last four years, many remarkable works have been done in the field of health and education. Recently, the Central government has given approval to the state government’s decision of including millets in the mid-day meal of school children. The ‘Mukhyamantri Suposhan Abhiyan’ has achieved appreciable success in eliminating malnutrition in children and freeing adolescent girls and women from anaemia. After this campaign, there has been a 48 per cent fall in the rate of malnutrition.

The Chhattisgarh government is continuously laying more stress in the field of health and nutrition. The government is conducting innovative schemes like ‘Haat Baazar Clinic’, ‘Dai-Didi Clinic’, ‘Chief Minister Slum Swasthya Yojana’, ‘Hamar Lab’, ‘Malaria-free Bastar’, and ‘Malaria-free Chhattisgarh Yojana’ in the state. Through these, people living in both urban and rural regions are getting better healthcare services. Under the ‘Dr Khoobchand Baghel Swasthya Yojana’, people are being given medical treatment facilities worth up to Rs 5 lakh. Moreover, under the ‘Chief Minister Vishesh Swasthya Yojana’, medical treatment facilities worth up to Rs 20 lakh are being provided.

At the beginning of the ‘Mukhyamantri Suposhan Yojana’, about 4.33 lakh children in the state were malnourished according to the statistics. At present, more than about 2.11 lakh children are free from malnutrition in the state. There has been a 48 per cent drop in the number of malnourished children. In the last four years in the state, there has been a 5.61 per cent decline in the rate of malnutrition. According to the National Family Health Survey, the rate of malnutrition in the state is 31.3 per cent, which is lower than the national average of 32.1 per cent. So far, about 1 lakh women have been free from anaemia.