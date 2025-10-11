Ch’garh Police constitutes SIT in Haryana police officer ‘suicide’ case

Chandigarh: The Chandigarh Police on Friday constituted a six-member Special Investigation Team (SIT) to investigate the ‘suicide’ case of senior Haryana police officer Y Puran Kumar for “prompt, impartial and thorough investigation” in a time-bound manner.

The SIT will be led by IG Chandigarh Pushpendra Kumar.

It will also comprise Chandigarh SSP Kanwardeep Kaur, SP City K M Priyanka, DSP Charanjit Singh Virk, SDPO (South) Gurjit Kaur and SHO of Sector 11 police station (West), Jaiveer Rana, as members, according to an official order.

Puran Kumar allegedly shot himself dead at his Chandigarh residence on Tuesday and left behind a ‘final note’.

The order said, “In view of the gravity and sensitivity of allegations in the case... an SIT consisting of following members is hereby constituted with immediate effect to conduct a prompt, impartial, and thorough investigation of the case under the supervision of IGP, UT, Chandigarh.”

It further said, “The SIT shall investigate all aspects of FIR No 156/2025, including evidence collection, witness examination, take expert opinions, legal advice, etc in a time-bound manner and preparation of final report upon completion,” it said.

The Chandigarh Police registered an FIR late Thursday evening with charges of abetment to suicide and some provisions of the SC/ST Act based on a ‘final note’ by the deceased police officer, who had named many senior IPS officers, and specifically referred to Haryana DGP Shatrujeet Kapur and Rohtak SP Narendra Bijarniya for allegedly harassing and maligning him.

“An FIR under Section 108 rw 3(5) (abetment of suicide) and 3 (1) (r) POA (Prevention of Atrocities) SC/ST Act, has been registered against the accused mentioned in the final note,” the Chandigarh Police said in a brief statement on Thursday evening.

Earlier, a day after an FIR was registered in connection with the alleged suicide of senior Y Puran Kumar, his bureaucrat wife Amneet P Kumar Friday wrote to the police questioning “incomplete information” in it, and asked for it to be amended “to accurately reflect the names of all accused”.