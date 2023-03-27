Ch’garh: Over 44 lakh people avail free treatment & health check-up

Raipur: On the initiative of Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, free health checkups and medical treatment facilities are being provided to poor families living in slums of urban areas. So far, 44.19 lakh people have availed the free treatment under Chief Minister Urban Slum Health Scheme, provided by the medical teams in Mobile Medical Units.



Under the Chief Minister Urban Slum Health Scheme, 120 mobile medical units equipped with doctors, paramedical teams, medical equipment and medicines regularly visit the urban slums across the state to provide healthcare facilities. So far, around 10.57 lakh patients have got their pathology tests done and more than 37.41 lakh patients have been provided free medicines under this scheme. The beneficiaries of the scheme include more than 2.76 lakh hard-working people.

To date, 58,168 camps have been held in the slums of 169 urban bodies of the state, under the Chief Minister Urban Slum Health Scheme, run by the Urban Administration and Development Department. Minister Shivkumar Dahria has directed the departmental officers to provide free medicines to the poor people of urban areas and other people in need, after proper health check-ups.

It is noteworthy that the first phase of the Chief Minister Urban Slum Health Scheme was started on November 1, 2020, under which 60 mobile medical units started visiting the slums of 14 municipal corporation areas of the state to provide health check-ups and treatment facilities, along with the distribution of medicines. On March 31, 2022, the scheme was further expanded to the urban areas of the entire state and 60 more new mobile medical units were added.