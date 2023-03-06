Ch’garh govt announces Rs 2,500 monthly allowance to unemployed youth in Budget

New Delhi: Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Monday presented the last Budget of the current term. He has made Budget announcements keeping all sections in mind. The honorarium of Anganwadi workers, assistants, Mitanins, home guards personnel has been increased, including unemployment allowance of Rs 2,500 to the educated unemployed youth. No new tax has been announced in the Budget. Apart from this, light metro service has also been announced from Nava Raipur to Durg.



Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel reached the Vidhan Sabha with a briefcase carrying graffiti of Chhattisgarh’s Mahtari and Kamdhenu made from cow dung paint made in Gauthan. Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel presented a Budget of more than Rs 1,21,500 crores for the year 2023-24 for the state.

While reading the Budget in the assembly, the Chief Minister mentioned the Chhattisgarh model. He said that this Budget is a strong step towards fulfilling the objectives included in the Chhattisgarh model based on agriculture and rural economy.

Four medical colleges have been announced to promote health facilities in the state. New medical colleges will be established in Manendragarh, Gidam, Janjgir Champa and Kabirdham districts. A provision of Rs 200 crore has been made for this in the Budget.

Swami Atmanand English Medium School Scheme started in the year 2020-21 with the aim of providing excellent education in English medium to the students of government schools. At present, 2,38,961 students are studying in 247 English medium and 32 Hindi medium Swami Atmanand schools. A proposal has been made to open 101 new Swami Atmanand English medium schools with a provision of Rs 870 crore for the scheme.

The Rajiv Gandhi Gramin Bhoomihin Krishi Mazdoor Nyay Yojana will be extended to the rural area as well as the Nagar Panchayat area this year.

A new scheme will be started to give unemployment allowance to the educated unemployed. 12th pass youth between the age group of 18 to 35 years registered in employment and registration Center, whose family’s annual income will be less than Rs 2, 50,000 will get Rs 2,500 per month for a maximum period of 02 years. For this provision, 250 crores have been made.

The amount of monthly pension given under the Social Security Pension Scheme to elderly, disabled, and widow and abandoned women has been increased to Rs 500 from Rs 350 per month.