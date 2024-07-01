Cheetahs receive ointment treatment to prevent deadly infection

Sheopur: In an effort to protect the cheetah population at Kuno National Park (KNP) in Madhya Pradesh, a new initiative has been launched to apply imported ointment to their fur, an official said. This measure aims to prevent a recurrence of septicemia, a deadly bacterial infection that claimed lives of 3 cheetahs last year. The cursorial predators at the Kuno National Park, brought to India as part of a translocation project from South Africa and Namibia, are receiving Anti Ecto Parasite Medicine to combat the threat of septicemia.